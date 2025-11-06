Former Cowboys DC shares feelings on Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death
The NFL world was rocked on Thursday morning when news broke that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away on Wednesday night.
A second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2024, Kneeland was just 24 years old. While the reason for his passing has yet to be released, those who knew him best are sharing their feelings.
That includes former Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached Kneeland during his rookie season. Zimmer shared his thoughts with Jane Slater, while also describing his final conversation with Kneeland.
“He was a great person, eager to learn... wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard and loved playing the game. Tough.”
Zimmer added “My last conversation with him was keep being you you’re going to have a great career.”
Marshawn Kneeland had great showing in final game
Kneeland’s final game was on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, and he was part of a huge moment.
Dallas was struggling mightily but defensive end Sam Williams gave them a spark by blocking a punt, which Kneeland recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. That was the only touchdown he scored in his career.
Kneeland appeared in 18 games with four starts for the Cowboys. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack.
