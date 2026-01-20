Former Cowboys head coach interviews for opening with hometown team

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on their search for a new defensive coordinator just one year after looking for a new head coach. Now as we enter the 2026 NFL offseason, their former coach is in the news cycle once again.

Mike McCarthy, who interviewed for multiple positions last year, has been gaining steam as a head coaching candidate once again. He was in consideration with the Tennessee Titans, who ultimately went with Robert Saleh.

That doesn’t mean McCarthy won’t land a job this year. In fact, he’s set to interview with his hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy will interview Wednesday with the Steelers, per sources.



McCarthy was a candidate for the Titans before withdrawing Monday morning and has turned down other inquiries. He’s focused on Pittsburgh, where he’s considered a strong candidate. pic.twitter.com/jJBPWCp4Sv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2026

McCarthy, who is often criticized for his lack of wins in the postseason, despite having a Super Bowl ring, reportedly withdrew his name from the Tennessee job. Tom Pelissero also says he’s turned down other inquiries, proving that his value as a coach is perceived higher in NFL circles than by the public.

Mike McCarthy has had a lot of success as a head coach

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to head coach Mike McCarthy. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

McCarthy won a Super Bowl following the 2010 season, ironically enough beating the Steelers at AT&T Stadium.

He hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl since then, but he remains an experienced coach who has 11 playoff victories. That’s more than every active NFL head coach other than Andy Reid (28) and John Harbaugh (13).

McCarthy is also great at getting his team into the playoffs. During his five-year stint with Dallas, he went 49-35 and made the playoffs three times. While he had two losing seasons, each of those came with an asterisk due to an injury suffered by Dak Prescott.

During the three seasons that Prescott stayed healthy, McCarthy led the Cowboys to 12-5 finishes in each year. For his career, McCarthy boasts a record of 174-112-2 and is 11-11 in the playoffs.

