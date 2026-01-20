Cowboys suddenly have NFC East competition for top defensive coordinator target

The first in-person interview for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator position took place this weekend, with Minnesota Vikings' defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones visiting The Star.

Jones, who has been praised as a "defensive mastermind," was impressive in the interview and now could be one of the favorites for the job in Dallas. There are still more interviews happening, including Jonathan Gannon meeting with the Cowboys on Monday night.

Dallas is also planning to meet with Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, and eventually Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard. They're wisely taking their time and casting a wide net, but it could wind up costing them as they suddenly have competition from an NFC East rival for Jones.

Adam Schefter reports that the New York Giants have requested to interview Jones for their open defensive coordinator position.

Giants have requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator and DB coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position. Jones has interviewed in-person with the Cowboys and Jets for their DC positions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

New York fired head coach Brian Daboll during the season and has already landed arguably the top coach this cycle. Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh came to terms with the Giants, giving them a Super Bowl-winning coach who has Jones in his sights for a key role.

John Harbaugh knows how to find great defensive coordinators

Harbaugh has hired some great defensive coordinators during his career as a head coach. In Baltimore, he had Chuck Pagano, Dean Pees, Don "Wink" Martindale, and Mike Macdonald as his coordinators.

Pagano went on to become a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts, going 53-43 in six years. Macdonald also became a head coach and is currently in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks. Macdonald is 24-10 in the regular season and set to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Harbaugh's interest in Jones is just another sign that he should be landing a defensive coordinator job soon. There's suddenly a much greater chance he could get that opportunity in the NFC East.

