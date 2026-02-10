Former Dallas Cowboys Star Snubs Dak Prescott on Top NFL QB List

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott never gets the praise he deserves.

Even after coming back from a torn hamstring suffered in 2024 and putting up elite numbers, Prescott remains overlooked when discussing the top signal-callers in the NFL. Even former Cowboys aren’t giving him the props he deserves.

That was the case on Tuesday when Chris Canty named his top five quarterbacks in the NFC, and Prescott was noticeably absent. Instead, his list went as follows:

5. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

No Jordan Love. No Jared Goff. No Dak Prescott. @ChrisCanty99 shares his top five QBs in the NFC. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0RNIWq6Vi4 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 10, 2026

While we can debate where most of these quarterbacks belong, the most controversial pick on this list is surely Daniels being No. 2. After a subpar sophomore campaign, Canty still believes in Daniels, saying his rookie season is more indicative of who he is.

”I think that what happened in 2025 with the injuries skewed what people think of him. 2024 is more representative of him. He got hurt in the second game of the season against the Green Bay Packers and was never really the same,” Canty said.

“Dealt with a major elbow dislocation late in the season. The Washington Commanders better get serious about finding a way to protect this dude so he can protect the franchise's future long-term.”

A fourth-round pick in 2005 out of Virginia, Canty played 11 seasons in the NFL, four with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is easily top-five in the NFC

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants LB Abdul Carter pursues. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All five quarterbacks on this list are talented, but if we’re looking at who is top five in the NFC right now, there’s no way Prescott doesn’t make the list.

His stats are superior to nearly everyone on this list, with the exception of Stafford.

In all honesty, it feels as though Canty gave Daniels a pass for his missed time this season and named Jalen Hurts simply because he has a ring. Outside of that, there’s no justifying either player over Prescott.

