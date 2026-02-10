Former Cowboys Tight End Explains What Makes Dak Prescott Special

Dak Prescott has been a lightning rod for criticism throughout his career, but those who have worked with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback don't understand why outsiders continue to doubt him.

Teammates are often quick to come to Prescott's defense, and even those who have moved to a different franchise still hold him in high regard. That includes Dalton Schultz, who spent five years with the Cowboys before signing with the Houston Texans in 2023.

Schultz spoke with Bobby Belt, Shan Shariff, and RJ Choppy from 105.3 The Fan during Super Bowl week and was asked what makes Prescott so special. Schultz expressed shock that people still criticize Prescott, before saying he's the best leader he's ever been around.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver against the New York Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dude, people don't understand what a quarterback can do for a program when you have as much integrity and as much leadership as he does. Truly, galvanizing to an entire franchise. And, like, obviously, that will never truly come through unless you've been in a locker room with him," Schultz said.

"If you've been around him, if you've worked out with him, trained with him, if you're around him for an extended period of time at all, it's so clear to see. Like, his energy, his leadership is truly infectious. The best leader that I've ever been around, probably in my life. And then to go out and to do the stuff that he does on the field and have the success that he has, it's like completely validated to how he is as a person, everything that he does, like that leads up to just a week, a one-week performance on Sunday, and then to go back and do it all again and to do it consistently. "

This is well worth your 2 minutes today...



We talked to Dalton Schultz at Super Bowl Radio Row, and he gave one of the best answers you'll ever hear about what makes Dak Prescott special.



Full interview with @1053SS and @rjchoppy tomorrow on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/potu69tIsF — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 9, 2026

Dalton Schultz praised Dak Prescott for his development

Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2018, Schultz developed into a starting tight end in Dallas and said that Prescott had faith in him before Schultz learned to believe in himself. He said Dak is too humble to take credit, but Schultz says he wouldn't be the player he is without Prescott.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Schultz has 405 receptions for 4,066 yards with 27 touchdowns. He's far exceeded his draft expectations, and doesn't believe that happens without the leadership shown by his former quarterback.

