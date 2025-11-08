George Pickens fined more for taunt than player who punched opponent
The Dallas Cowboys are observing their bye week in Week 10 of the NFL season, but that didn't stop star wide receiver George Pickens from getting some mail from the league office.
On Saturday, it was reported that Pickens picked up his latest fine for taunting.
Pickens was fined $17,389 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke on Monday Night Football. Pickens held out the ball toward Burke, which drew a 15-yard penalty.
Because Pickens has been on the receiving end of fines and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties multiple times this season, the fine does not come as a surprise.
What did catch everyone's attention, however, was the amount.
While Pickens was fined more than $17,000 for taunting Burke, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker was fined just $12,172 for unnecessary roughness after punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe following a field goal attempt in their Week 9 clash.
Walker was ejected for his infraction, but still received less of a fine than Pickens.
That must be what comes with having the extra spotlight of being on America's Team, but Pickens' history of fines certainly didn't help his case with the league office.
Pickens piling up penalties
Earlier this season, Pickens received two fines in the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He was fined $14,491 for removing his helmet and another $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) after his touchdown celebration with CeeDee Lamb.
Following Week 7, he was docked $11,593 for taunting, after hauling in a deep ball against Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Pickens' previous fines plus the new $17,389 infraction brings his total amount for the season to $57,964.
