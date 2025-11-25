Former Eagles Pro Bowler imagines what life would be like with Dak Prescott

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys erased a 21-0 deficit to hand the Philadelphia Eagles a 24-21 loss. It was a full team effort, but Dak Prescott was able to overcome a rough start to throw for 354 yards with two touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Prescott even led a 49-yard drive that ate up the final 1:35 and set up Brandon Aubrey for a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

That win sent Dallas fans into Monday on a high, but it also did something to Eagles' fans. The loss was a punch in the gut and puts more pressure on Jalen Hurts, who has been criticized this season.

MORE: Dak Prescott surpasses Dallas Cowboys legend on all-time passing list

It's not just fans, either, as a former Eagles Pro Bowl defensive end is wondering what life could be like with another quarterback. Hugh Douglas, who played six seasons in Philly and made three Pro Bowls, said he wondered what the offense would be like with Prescott under center.

"You know the one that I thought that I wouldn't mind seeing with this talent? Dak," Douglas said on Sports Radio 94 WIP.

"The reality is this. Look it up, Dak, statistically, is the best quarterback that the Dallas Cowboys have ever had. Yeah, that's the fact."

The #Cowboys beat the Eagles so badly that Philadelphia sports talk radio has sugar plums in their heads, wondering what Dak Prescott would be like as their quarterback.



Beautiful.pic.twitter.com/u4a7KebcNU — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 24, 2025

Dak Prescott doesn't get the respect he deserves

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Just like Tony Romo before him, Prescott has been the focal point of criticism throughout his 10-year tenure in Dallas.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares belief in CeeDee Lamb despite drops

Every loss is pinned on Prescott, no matter how the game plays out. When they win, credit seems to be given to everyone around him.

Listening to Douglas, however, proves just how much respect Prescott deserves. Those who have played the game often speak of Prescott with nothing but respect. That includes Douglas, who knows Prescott leading an offense with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith would have a hard time surrendering a 21-point lead.

4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12

4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12

NFC East power rankings Week 13: Cowboys soaring following massive win vs. Eagles

Cowboys facing serious conversation about CeeDee Lamb amid George Pickens' breakout

Cowboys' Dak Prescott has clear message for Jerry Jones about George Pickens contract