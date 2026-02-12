CeeDee Lamb Spotted With Potential Cowboys Free Agent Target

Jerry Jones has been clear that he anticipates being more active in free agency this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025, but their offense was potent enough to take on any team.

Their defense, however, was an absolute disaster. They struggled to stop anyone, even being exposed by quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett and J.J. McCarthy, who didn’t exactly light it up against other defenses.

This is why Jones is expected to focus his resources on the defensive side of the ball and perhaps star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is already helping with recruiting. Lamb was spotted with linebacker Quincy Williams, who is set for free agency after spending the past five seasons with the New York Jets.

A third-round pick out of Murray State in 2019, Williams began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was waived after spending two seasons with the Jags, and was claimed by the Jets in 2021.

Williams appeared in 78 games with 73 starts for the Jets and was an All-Pro in 2023. In five seasons, he had 554 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and one interception for New York.

CeeDee Lamb isn’t the only one who can recruit Quincy Williams

The dots could already be connected between Williams and the Cowboys even before he was spotted with Lamb. That’s because he’s the older brother of Cowboys’ defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The brothers were teammates in New York until Quinnen was sent to the Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas showed interest in Quincy Williams as well. Reports surfaced after the blockbuster trade that the Cowboys tried to get both Williams brothers in the trade, but they weren’t able to make that work.

Perhaps they can make a reunion work now, which would also help fill one of their greatest needs by giving the Cowboys a quality linebacker.

