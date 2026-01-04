Is Dak Prescott playing vs Giants? Cowboys star QB status set for season finale

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 with NFL playoff hopes as a distant memory, but the team aims to end on a high note when they hit the field at MetLife Stadium to face off against the division rival New York Giants.

One of the biggest questions leading up to kickoff has been the status of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has been adamant that he wants to play, but with nothing for the team to play for, there have been some voices urging for the quarterback to remain on the sidelines to avoid any significant injury heading into the offseason.

There is an individual accolade for Prescott to play for, however, entering the season final with the passing yards title in his sights.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the sideline during overtime against the New York Giants | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So, will Prescott play in Week 18?

The team announced that the current plan is for Prescott to start the game, though there is no guarantee that he will play all four quarters. Backup quarterback Joe Milton has said he is ready to go if he gets the opportunity to see the field.

All of the information you need for the Cowboys at Giants showdown can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

