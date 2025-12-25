Is DeMarvion Overshown playing on Christmas? Cowboys LB status set for Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys had a quick turnaround for Week 17, with just days to prepare for the penultimate game of the season when they travel into enemy territory to take on the division rival Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

While there are no NFL playoff implications in Thursday's game, bragging rights are on the line. Unfortunately, Dallas will be without several key players for the game.

Rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown entered the week in concussion protocol after getting injured in the team's Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which kept him out of practice throughout the week.

Overshown was unable to clear protocol, so he will not be suiting up on Christmas Day. Cowboys fans may have wanted to see the team's best linebacker on the field, but it's the smart move for the team to be conservative with Overshown to make sure he can get back to 100 percent moving into the future.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even without Overshown, the Cowboys' defense has an opportunity to shine, with Commanders' third-string journeyman Josh Johnson lining up under center.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

DeMarvion Overshown's tough road

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While showing a lot of promise and being one of the Cowboys' most explosive players on defense, the rising star has been unable to stay healthy since entering the NFL.

The third-year pro has dealt with plenty of injuries in his career, suffering a torn ACL in the preseason in 2023 that ended his rookie campaign before it even got started. He returned to the field the following season but went down with a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL that kept him out for the last few games of 2024 and the first ten games of 2025.

Overshown has totaled 28 tackles and one tackle for loss in six appearances this season, before suffering his concussion in Week 16.

