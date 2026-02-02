Cowboys' Top Offseason Trade Targets Include 3x All-Pro Super Bowl Champ

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season was defined by the team's disastrous defense, so it's no surprise that a defensive reset is in the works. It all began with the team hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Now, Dallas will need to add talent to the roster at every level, with the secondary one of the most immediate areas of need.

The Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Features Trade Up, Hammering Defense

While much of the focus is on the team's potential activity during free agency and the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys could also look to swing a trade to bring in an established player. After last year's successful trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land George Pickens, the two teams could work out another deal this year.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently shared his list of top trade targets for every team, with the Cowboys named suitors for two current members of the Steelers, including three-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Dallas always seems to come up when Jalen Ramsey is on the move. The pairing again makes sense. The Cowboys would need to figure out his contract after a trade is completed. The Steelers can deal him and free up a ton of cap space, but Dallas has their own cap bind to get out of," Ballentine writes.

"The Steelers moved Ramsey to safety this season. If he wants to try and move back to corner, the Cowboys have a need at both positions. Either way, Ramsey will be able to help out the secondary even if he's starting to slow down."

MORE: Viral Video Has Cowboys Fans Worried Micah Parsons is Recruiting Star Free Agent

Ramsey's versatility in the defensive backfield would provide a much-needed boost to the team's secondary, so it will be interesting to see what the asking price would be.

Along with Ramsey, Steelers rising star linebacker Nick Herbig was named as a fit for the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig gestures against the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Herbig is the kind of young, cheap edge-rusher who could earn an extension in Dallas," Ballentine adds. "He's stuck behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in the pecking order, but he would be a good fit in the system Christian Parker will try and implement in Dallas."

If the Steelers are willing to part ways with Herbig, he is one of the most intriguing players for the team's revamped defense. As a rising star, Herbig would provide some exciting future potential alongside the likes of DeMarvion Overshown and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Whatever ends up happening during the offseason, let's hope the Cowboys explore all trade options, especially when it comes to players of Ramsey and Herbig's caliber.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall