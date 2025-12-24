Cowboys bolster defense with 2 practice squad elevations for Christmas

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field on Christmas Day, kicking off Week 17 on the road against the division rival Washington Commanders. In anticipation of Thursday afternoon's game, the team made a series of roster moves.

Dallas decided to shut down starting left tackle Tyler Guyton for the final two weeks of the season due to a nagging ankle injury, while elevating two players from the practice squad.

The Cowboys are addressing two major areas of need on the defensive side of the ball by elevating undrafted free agent linebacker Justin Barron and cornerback Corey Ballentine, who signed with the team in September and has been activated multiple times for game day.

Ballentine was signed to the active roster, while Barron was elevated for game day, according to the team. Barron will be making his official NFL debut.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both linebacker and cornerback have been major areas of concern for the Cowboys' defense throughout the season.

Barron was an early standout during rookie minicamp, while Ballentine has been previously elevated from the practice squad this year amid a flurry of injuries to the secondary.

We will have to see whether either player earns a role on defense during Thursday's game, but they will have to take the opportunity to make in impression if they do hit the field.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders at Northwest Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix. The front office will be examining the roster and coaching staff throughout the final two weeks of the season, so Barron and Ballentine better be ready to go if their numbers are called.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair catches a pass as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

