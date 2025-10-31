Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gets festive in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uni
The final day of October is here, which means everyone is in the holiday spirit and celebrating Halloween. Some Dallas Cowboys players broke out their best costumes at The Star on Saturday, but they weren't the only ones getting festive.
Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, has been showing her support for the Dallas star all season long, with custom fits decked out in Ferg's No. 87.
On Friday, however, Cavinder found a more creative way to support her man.
Cavinder suited up in a full Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform and broke out some dance moves over audio of a call for one of Ferguson's touchdowns this season.
"Last Halloween post," Cavinder captioned her post. "This sound was fitting... how [about] that!"
It's safe to say that Cavinder, who was born in South Bend, Indiana, before playing college basketball at the University of Miami and Fresno State, is now a Dallas Cowboys lifer.
This season with Cavinder as a regular attendee at games, Ferguson is having an incredible bounce-back year 51 catches for 334 yards, and six touchdowns. Ferguson was blanked in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, so let's hope the Halloween cheer can pick up his spirits and get him prepared for a return to the endzone in Week 9 on Monday night.
The Future Mrs. Ferguson
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. n 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."
In April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged.
Just a few months later, Ferguson's great year continued by inking a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. Ferguson is now the 7th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and he's living up to the billing.
Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.
