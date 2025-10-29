Cowboys Country

4 Dallas Cowboys who should be traded for fresh start ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys will need to make moves prior to the NFL trade deadline. Here are four Cowboys who should be traded for a fresh start before the deadline.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not a matter of if, but a matter of when the Dallas Cowboys will make a move before the NFL trade deadline.

The Cowboys will more than likely be making a move to bolster up the roster before the deadline. However, what will the front office be giving away to make those deals a reality?

MORE: Cowboys' salary cap space proves Dallas can make drastic move at NFL trade deadline

Here are four players that the Cowboys should trade to give the players a fresh start before the trade deadline.

1. Mazi Smith

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No player could use a fresh start more than defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Smith has not lived up to the expectations of a first-round selection in Dallas, but a new home could be just what the doctor ordered.

However, Smith may not have a large market for his services before the trade deadline. But it would be a great move for both sides.

2. Markquese Bell

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell.
Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Honestly, the entire defense could use a makeover. So it's no surprise that another member of that unit has landed on this list.

Safety Markquese Bell could use a fresh start. Currently, Bell is behind Juanyeh Thomas on the depth chart, and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Bell would be a perfect candidate for a fresh start.

3. Solomon Thomas

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive end Solomon Thomas.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive end Solomon Thomas. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Solomon Thomas is in a situation like Mazi Smith. Osa Odighizuwa has earned all the reps on the interior of the defensive line, leaving the former first-round pick on the outside looking in.

Once again, the market for Thomas may not be particularly large if he were to be on the market. But he could end up being a depth piece for a team that feels they need more bodies on the defensive line.

4. James Houston

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With the impending return of DeMarvion Overshown, someone is going to be the odd man out in the Cowboys' pass rush.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals position battle to watch entering Week 9

To me, James Houston is the one who could be of some value ahead of the trade deadline. Houston's hot start in Dallas has fizzled, but the former sixth-round pick would be a great pickup for a team looking to add depth at pass rush while giving the Cowboys something positive in return.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup highlights team's quick downfall

NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys stuck looking up as team enters Week 9

3 safeties the Dallas Cowboys could sign to help ailing secondary

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uni for Halloween

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News