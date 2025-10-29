4 Dallas Cowboys who should be traded for fresh start ahead of NFL trade deadline
It's not a matter of if, but a matter of when the Dallas Cowboys will make a move before the NFL trade deadline.
The Cowboys will more than likely be making a move to bolster up the roster before the deadline. However, what will the front office be giving away to make those deals a reality?
MORE: Cowboys' salary cap space proves Dallas can make drastic move at NFL trade deadline
Here are four players that the Cowboys should trade to give the players a fresh start before the trade deadline.
1. Mazi Smith
No player could use a fresh start more than defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Smith has not lived up to the expectations of a first-round selection in Dallas, but a new home could be just what the doctor ordered.
However, Smith may not have a large market for his services before the trade deadline. But it would be a great move for both sides.
2. Markquese Bell
Honestly, the entire defense could use a makeover. So it's no surprise that another member of that unit has landed on this list.
Safety Markquese Bell could use a fresh start. Currently, Bell is behind Juanyeh Thomas on the depth chart, and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Bell would be a perfect candidate for a fresh start.
3. Solomon Thomas
Solomon Thomas is in a situation like Mazi Smith. Osa Odighizuwa has earned all the reps on the interior of the defensive line, leaving the former first-round pick on the outside looking in.
Once again, the market for Thomas may not be particularly large if he were to be on the market. But he could end up being a depth piece for a team that feels they need more bodies on the defensive line.
4. James Houston
With the impending return of DeMarvion Overshown, someone is going to be the odd man out in the Cowboys' pass rush.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals position battle to watch entering Week 9
To me, James Houston is the one who could be of some value ahead of the trade deadline. Houston's hot start in Dallas has fizzled, but the former sixth-round pick would be a great pickup for a team looking to add depth at pass rush while giving the Cowboys something positive in return.
