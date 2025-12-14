Is Jake Ferguson playing vs Vikings? Dallas Cowboys star TE status set

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in primetime, in a crucial game as the team aims to keep its NFL playoff hopes alive.

Leading up to the game, several key starters were limited in practice, including star tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson is battling a calf injury and reportedly had a "little tweak" during practice, keeping him out of the session on Thursday afternoon.

Leading up to kickoff, there were some questions about whether Ferguson would be ready to go for Sunday Night Football, and there is good news for the Cowboys offense.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While there were doubts about his status for the game, all signs are pointing toward Ferguson suiting up.

#Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (calf) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) are both listed as questionable and both expected to play on Sunday vs. the #Vikings, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2025

Ferguson's availability is great news for the Cowboys, who will also see CeeDee Lamb return to the lineup after suffering a concussion a week ago.

This season, Ferguson is having a great bounce-back campaign with 75 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ferguson has hauled in five catches in four of the Cowboys' last five outings. We will have to see if he can keep his hot streak going under the bright lights on Sunday night.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

