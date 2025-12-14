Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom 'Fergy' jacket for big game

The Dallas Cowboys will return to the field in a matter of hours, with the Minnesota Vikings making he trip to AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. It's a crucial game for Dallas, which needs a win to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Ahead of Sunday night's game, Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, took to social media to show off her latest custom fit.

Cavinder has been in attendance for every Cowboys home game this season, showing off her support for Ferguson with custom gear each week.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 15 vs Vikings



On Sunday night, Cavinder is rocking a letterman jacket from the NFL collaboration with Abercrombie, with "Fergy" written across the front. She showed off the look on Instagram, along with flashing her giant engagement ring.

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

There's no doubt who Cavinder will be pulling for when the Cowboys take the field.

This season, Ferguson is having an incredible bounce-back campaign after failing to find the endzone a year ago. Ferguson has hauled in 75 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns throughout the year, and will be looking to add to that total against a stingy Vikings defense, which hasn't allowed a 300-yard passer since Week 7 against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ferguson's 75 catches and seven touchdowns are career highs.

MORE: Cowboys vs Vikings announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 15



The Future Mrs. Ferguson

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future