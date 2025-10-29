3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Much of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4 has been about who could be making their way to Arlington in an effort to improve the defense.
Trey Hendrickson, Jermaine Johnson and Maxx Crosby have been names floated in conversations surrounding Dallas, though it's up to Jerry Jones to be aggressive in order to land a star-level player.
But what about current Cowboys who could be sent packing in a potential trade?
Cowboys fans certainly have a few names in mind, but here are our three picks:
Jalen Tolbert, WR
With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens shining, wide receiver is the least of Dallas' worries at the trade deadline, though this makes other pass catchers on the roster expendable.
Even while fighting through injury this season, KaVontae Turpin has earned the No. 3 spot on the depth chart due to his versatility. Ryan Flournoy finished with six catches for 114 yards in the win over the New York Jets, proving he can bring solid depth to the offense.
This leaves Tolbert as the odd man out. He has done just enough this season to show he's got some value, but it's hard to see him having a role in Dallas for the future. The Cowboys should deal him away while they can.
Sam Williams, DE
Williams entered the season with some big expectations after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL but he has yet to recreate the impact he had during his first two seasons with Dallas.
From Dak Prescott to Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys players and coaches hyped up Williams' return during the offseason, but it now appears best to trade him while he still has value.
So far in 2024, he's tallied 16 total tackles and just one sack despite being the pass rusher that was expected to take over after the departure of Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys obviously need help on defense but trading away Williams could be better for the roster in the long run.
Mazi Smith, DT
This one shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
Many Cowboys fans likely feel that Smith should be listed three times here, but unfortunately Dallas can't manipulate other teams into believing that as reality. Having three Mazi Smiths hardly sounds much better than the current one that does exist.
It's an understatement to say that Smith has been a disappointment since being a first-round pick by Dallas in 2023. He's been out of shape and not productive, posting just three total tackles this season while being a healthy scratch multiple times.
The Cowboys wouldn't get much in return for him, but including Smith in a bigger deal and snagging a late-round draft pick a few years down the line in return certainly wouldn't hurt.
