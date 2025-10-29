Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
At 3-4-1, the Dallas Cowboys are still alive this season, but they're not going to be able to make a run at the playoffs if they don't shore up their defense.
Entering Week 9, they're struggling against the run and the pass and are dealing with injuries in the secondary as well. That's why they're expected to be an active team at the NFL trade deadline.
It's hard to predict exactly what Jerry Jones and the front office will do, but if they're serious about salvaging the season, they need to add at least one of the following four players by the November 4 deadline.
DeMario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints
DeMario Davis is 36 years old, so he's far from a building block, but he's someone who can help the defense immediately. He's still playing well despite his age, and would give the Cowboys a savvy defender capable of making stops in the run game.
The New Orleans Saints are just 1-7 and might be willing to part with Davis for a late-round pick. If so, Dallas should be happy to make the move.
Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are within striking distance in the NFC West, so they're not going to be actively looking to unload talent. That doesn't mean they won't listen to offers, however.
One player who is rumored to be available, for the right price, is cornerback Riq Woolen. He's not an ideal fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, but his 44 career pass defenses and 11 interceptions should be enticing to the Cowboys.
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
The Cowboys need more of a presence in the pass-rush department, and Jaelan Phillips could provide that. The Miami Dolphins are close to blowing things up, so Phillips might be available for an affordable price because of that.
Phillips, a former first-round pick, has plenty of upside but does come with some risk due to injury concerns. That said, the Cowboys need to take some risks if they want to fix their defense.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Miami Dolphins
Safety was a concern for the Cowboys even before their injuries started to deplete the roster. That's why they should be willing to make a move for Miami safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Of all the moves suggested, this one would be the most costly, but it would also have the biggest impact.
