Jerry Jones admits regret over Cowboys’ defensive coordinator changes
Monday Night Football was a tough game again for the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense was bullied all night by the Arizona Cardinals as they fell to 3-5-1 on the season.
The very next morning, Jerry Jones got to work trying to fill holes on the roster. He swung a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson, and might not be done.
While adding players will help, the Cowboys have more significant problems than that. In addition to their lack of starting-level talent, their scheme under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has come under fire. Jones touched on that while speaking on 105.3 The Fan, saying he wishes they hadn't made so many changes over the past three seasons.
"I've errored over the last three years with the changing of defensive coordinators or defensive philosophies or the adjustments there. When I look back, if I see one thing that I had to do over again, I would've tried to not change out our coordinator every year over the last three years. Continuity, I know better." - Jones said on 105.3 The Fan via Tommy Yarrish
Cowboys defensive coordinator carousel has been difficult to watch
In 2020, Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach of the Cowboys and brought veteran defensive coordinator Mike Nolan with him.
Nolan's one-year run was among the worst in franchise history. He was replaced in 2021 by Dan Quinn, who proved to be a superstar coordinator. Quinn ran the Dallas defense so well over the next three years that he wound up getting a head coaching job in 2024, leading to the hiring of Mike Zimmer.
A former head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, Zimmer returned to Dallas where he coached from 1994 through 2006. His return started slow, but the defense picked up the pace as the season progressed.
Despite the promise shown, Zimmer wasn't retained when McCarthy left and Eberflus was hired by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Unlike Zimmer, he has yet to show any growth, but these comments by Jones make it seem as though he's going to see this through to the bitter end.
