Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones admits regret over Cowboys’ defensive coordinator changes

The Dallas Cowboys have changed defensive coordinators three times in three years, something Jerry Jones regrets.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday Night Football was a tough game again for the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense was bullied all night by the Arizona Cardinals as they fell to 3-5-1 on the season.

The very next morning, Jerry Jones got to work trying to fill holes on the roster. He swung a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson, and might not be done.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL trade deadline tracker, latest news & rumors

While adding players will help, the Cowboys have more significant problems than that. In addition to their lack of starting-level talent, their scheme under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has come under fire. Jones touched on that while speaking on 105.3 The Fan, saying he wishes they hadn't made so many changes over the past three seasons.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I've errored over the last three years with the changing of defensive coordinators or defensive philosophies or the adjustments there. When I look back, if I see one thing that I had to do over again, I would've tried to not change out our coordinator every year over the last three years. Continuity, I know better." - Jones said on 105.3 The Fan via Tommy Yarrish

Cowboys defensive coordinator carousel has been difficult to watch

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In 2020, Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach of the Cowboys and brought veteran defensive coordinator Mike Nolan with him.

Nolan's one-year run was among the worst in franchise history. He was replaced in 2021 by Dan Quinn, who proved to be a superstar coordinator. Quinn ran the Dallas defense so well over the next three years that he wound up getting a head coaching job in 2024, leading to the hiring of Mike Zimmer.

MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys' latest setback

A former head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, Zimmer returned to Dallas where he coached from 1994 through 2006. His return started slow, but the defense picked up the pace as the season progressed.

Despite the promise shown, Zimmer wasn't retained when McCarthy left and Eberflus was hired by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Unlike Zimmer, he has yet to show any growth, but these comments by Jones make it seem as though he's going to see this through to the bitter end.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys' inexcusable Week 9 loss vs Cardinals

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Cardinals in Week 9

It's time to have a conversation about Brian Schottenheimer's job security

Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV

Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News