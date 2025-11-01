Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus downplays need for help, 3 bold Week 9 predictions
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone enjoyed their Halloween celebrations, but it's officially time to kick off the month of November as we wait for the team's return to the field in Week 9, as the NFL season rolls on.
It's about to be a busy and important few days for the Cowboys, with a prtimetime showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football going down less than 24 hours ahead of the trade deadline.
Recent comments by Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones seem to indicate the team will be active players at the deadline, with adding talent on the defensive side of the ball a top priority.
Dallas' defense ranks at the bottom of the league in several key statistical categories, so there are several opportunities for improvement.
Let's just hope the front office doesn't pull off a head-scratcher.
While we wait to see what this crucial stretch of the season brings for the Cowboys, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Matt Eberflus downplays the team's need for defensive help
While many believe the Cowboys need to address their defensive woes at the trade deadline, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus continues to share his belief that the team has the players it needs on the roster.
"Every year is different and you are who you are," Eberflus said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "The facts are the facts, and the realities are the realities. And we have to be better. That's where we are right now. But I believe in every player in the room. We got what we need in that room. I'm excited about us improving every single week from this point."
3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs Cardinals
InsideTheStar.com gives its three bold predictions for Monday night's meeting with the Cardinals, including a career performance for running back Javonte Williams and a bounce-back outing for star tight end Jake Ferguson.
"Expect HC Brian Schottenheimer to lean heavily on Williams to keep Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense on the sidelines in OC Klayton Adams’ first game versus his former team. A 150-yard night isn’t out of the question, especially if Dallas finds itself in rhythm and the line opens up lanes between the tackles. Williams has shown the power, patience, and burst to carry an offense, and Monday night could be his official breakout on national television."
