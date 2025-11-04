Jerry Jones begins to backtrack on Dallas Cowboys 'trade' claims
On Monday, Jerry Jones proudly claimed he already agreed to a deal that would help the Dallas Cowboys improve down the stretch.
He wouldn't explain what move he made, but said the trade would be announced on Tuesday, which is the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Jones then watched his team get dogwalked by an Arizona Cardinals team that had lost five games in a row and was starting a backup quarterback.
MORE: 2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys' inexcusable Week 9 loss vs Cardinals
Perhaps Jones watched that debacle and decided it wasn't worth trading future assets on this roster because he started walking back those claims after the loss.
“Everybody knows it's subject to tomorrow. You can't have a trade done if you haven't gotten it done. Okay? So we'll see what goes tomorrow ... I said we were going to have a trade that'll be consummated tomorrow. That's what I said," Jones said via Nick Harris of The Star-Telegram.
As if that wasn't confusing enough, Jones then tried to dive deeper on his thought process, and said there's "no trade."
“I just don't want another team, if I'm interested in completing it, I don't want another team to step in and get it. I've had that happen several times, and it happens. That's what's going on out here. And in the NFL, nothing's done until both parties have given their submission to the league office at the same time. And that doesn't even matter. That's why I would say there's no trade.”
Jerry Jones remains the biggest issue for the Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are struggling this season and there's plenty of blame to go around.
MORE: It's time to have a conversation about Brian Schottenheimer's job security
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer hasn't done enough to instill discipline, leading to sloppy play and constant penalties. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus seems to be a terrible fit at his position, with the defense declining week after week.
As frustrating as that is, Jones remains the ultimate problem in Dallas. His insistence on being front and center and creating a non-stop circus has held the team back. Unless he changes his approach, it's hard to see this being corrected.
