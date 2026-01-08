There was no shortage of topics discussed during the Dallas Cowboys’ end of season presser.

Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave their opinions on everything from how the season got away from them to their desire to find the right defensive coordinator. Jones also discussed their plans to attack free agency, but he didn’t want to dive into potential cap casualties or salary restructures.

MORE: Jerry Jones admits Cowboys made a costly free-agency mistake

That topic was brought up by Nick Harris, who asked if Jones believes they will discuss contracts with Kenny Clark and Terence Steele in an effort to open more cap space.

“No, no. I want to say this just right. I want them to be a part of our future. If we’re tippy-toeing around, we obviously want to get Kenny’s business straight,” Jones said.

“Terence has a contract, and that implies something else. I don’t want to get there, and that’s not what we should be talking about in looking at his contract, so to speak.”

Asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after today’s presser if they anticipate having conversations with DT Kenny Clark and RT Terence Steele this offseason to create cap space:



“No, no. I want to say this just right. I want them to be a part of our future. If we’re tippy-toeing… — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) January 7, 2026

Cowboys have major cap savings potential with both players

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The question is fair since Clark has a $21.5 million cap hit in 2026, but there’s no guaranteed money left on his deal. That means Dallas could cut Clark, and free up all that space without adding any dead money.

The lack of security means it would be good for Clark to work out a new deal, one that gives him more guaranteed money while offering some cap relief for the team.

MORE: Jerry Jones hints at concern as $92M defender continues to battle injuries

As for Steele, he has a cap hit of $18.125 million next season. As a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys could save $14 million with $4.125 million of dead money.

Steele, who struggled often at right tackle, might be open to a salary restructure, but Jones isn’t ready to discuss that publicly but unless the team finds a replacement, that might be their best option.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates