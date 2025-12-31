Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs finds a home for the playoffs

Just one day after his departure from the Dallas Cowboys, Trevon Diggs has a new NFL home.

Diggs, who has struggled with durability over the past three seasons, had been at odds with the Cowboys throughout the year. Following their latest game, a victory on Christmas Day over the Washington Commanders, Diggs stayed behind with family and was waived on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it was reported that he joined the Green Bay Packers, which will allow Diggs to suit up for a playoff team.

Green Bay was a team that made sense, given the presence of Micah Parsons, who was Diggs’ best friend in Dallas. The All-Pro cornerback was upset by Parsons’ departure and even though Parsons is out with a torn ACL, the two are still teammates again. They also have a chance to win a ring, something that Dallas couldn’t offer.

Trevon Diggs departure was best for all involved

Diggs became a superstar during his second season in the NFL, recording a league-leading 11 interceptions. He was still considered a “feast or famine” player who gave up as many big plays as he created.

That changed in 2022, with Diggs developing into a premier cornerback. Dallas rewarded him with a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023, but Diggs suffered a torn ACL ahead of Week 3.

That’s where the issues began.

Diggs opted to rehab away from the team, causing tension with the front office. He suffered a second knee injury in 2024, and continued rehabbing on his own. Tensions only grew from there, and reached a boiling point when Diggs was placed on the IR despite saying he was healthy.

In the end, the split is best for both sides. The Cowboys can allow younger talent to get vital snaps while Diggs can continue to play somewhere he feels appreciated.

