Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones discusses Matt Eberflus' future, Viral Stephen Jones

Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Sunday night was a tough pill to swallow. The team struggled on third downs and in the red zone, which ultimately led to Dallas coming up short against the Minnesota Vikings at home.

With the loss, the Cowboys were eliminated from Wild Card contention, but they still have a slim chance to reach the postseason by sneaking into first place in the NFC East.

Dallas will need to win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles will have to lose every game down the final stretch. It isn't likely, but stranger things have happened this season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Up next for the Cowboys is the team's final home game of the year, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. With a loss, it will officially be draft season in Dallas.

While we wait to see what the next week brings, let's take a spin around he web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Jerry Jones discusses Matt Eberflus' future

Jerry Jones was asked postgame if he's comfortable that Matt Eberflus is the guy for the job: pic.twitter.com/zS2MZzptkr — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 15, 2025

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was non-committal when asked about the future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, whose defense has been the Achilles heel for the team.

For the second straight week, Eberflus has completely abandoned the blitz after finding success in the first quarter.

Viral Stephen Jones

While there were very few moments for Cowboys Nation to enjoy on Sunday night, one came early in the game after a shot to the owners box.

Jerry and Stephen Jones were captured on camera, with Stephen talking into a walkie-talkie that had the internet buzzing. At least the Jones' gave us a reason to laugh through the pain.

Stephen Jones calling the defensive plays tonight #DallasCowboys

pic.twitter.com/HOLfPLi2jU — Chuy Vasquez (@loslonghorns_) December 15, 2025

