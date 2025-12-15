Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones discusses Matt Eberflus' future, Viral Stephen Jones
Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Sunday night was a tough pill to swallow. The team struggled on third downs and in the red zone, which ultimately led to Dallas coming up short against the Minnesota Vikings at home.
With the loss, the Cowboys were eliminated from Wild Card contention, but they still have a slim chance to reach the postseason by sneaking into first place in the NFC East.
MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15
Dallas will need to win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles will have to lose every game down the final stretch. It isn't likely, but stranger things have happened this season.
Up next for the Cowboys is the team's final home game of the year, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. With a loss, it will officially be draft season in Dallas.
While we wait to see what the next week brings, let's take a spin around he web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
MORE: Dak Prescott reflects on heartbreaking reality of Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes
Jerry Jones discusses Matt Eberflus' future
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was non-committal when asked about the future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, whose defense has been the Achilles heel for the team.
For the second straight week, Eberflus has completely abandoned the blitz after finding success in the first quarter.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer takes responsibility for Cowboys' Week 15 letdown
Viral Stephen Jones
While there were very few moments for Cowboys Nation to enjoy on Sunday night, one came early in the game after a shot to the owners box.
Jerry and Stephen Jones were captured on camera, with Stephen talking into a walkie-talkie that had the internet buzzing. At least the Jones' gave us a reason to laugh through the pain.
