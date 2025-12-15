Brian Schottenheimer takes responsibility for Cowboys' Week 15 letdown

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, essentially ending the team's season. Dallas still has a one percent chance to make the postseason, but it's going to take a perfect storm.

One of the biggest reasons for Dallas' disappointing performance against Minnesota was the team's dreadful performance on third downs.

The Cowboys converted just two of 12 third-down attempts, and after the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer took accountability when speaking to the media.

Schottenheimer's play-calling also came under fire for being too conservative and settling for field goals, with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey being uncharacteristically ineffective, missing two. Schottenheimer said the loss is on him, and it's going to be a tough pill to swallow.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I'm frustrated that we didn't find a way to get this game done," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I'm frustrated that we were that poor on third down. We're better than that. I'm better than that.

"It's always gonna start with me, and the things that I messed up and didn't do very well. Brian Flores was better than me today. I won't sleep very good tonight, but I promise you I'll wake up tomorrow, work my ass off, and I'm [gonna] figure it out."

In order to reach the playoffs, the Cowboys will need to immediately get back on the right track. Dallas will need to win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles must lose all three of their remaining games for the Cowboys to sneak into the postseason.

It will all start with the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Week 16. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, so we will learn then whether the team can keep its season alive or if it is officially time to turn the calendar to NFL draft season.

