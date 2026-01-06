Jerry Jones opens up after Dallas Cowboys' Matt Eberflus firing

After a frustrating year, the Dallas Cowboys decided to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Tuesday. The veteran coach, who was with the Cowboys for seven seasons as a linebacker coach during the Jason Garrett era, served in his current role for just one season.

His defense was among the worst in the league, finishing 30th with 377 yards surrendered per game. They also gave up 60 touchdowns, which is more than any other team.

After the news was released, Jerry Jones issued a statement regarding the move. He praised Eberflus, but stated a change was needed. He also vowed this would be just the first step in correcting their struggling defense.

"Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect & appreciation for him as a coach and a person. After reviewing & discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed," Jones said.

“This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations."

Jones was criticized in 2025 for dragging his feet on their decision with Mike McCarthy. While he was debating whether to bring the head coach back for a sixth season, other candidates were interviewing elsewhere.

That shouldn't be an issue this year with Jones making this decision quickly. By letting Eberflus go early in the week, he can now interview with coaches who are in the postseason. If he has interest in anyone from the No. 1 seed teams (Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos), those interviews can take place this week.

Assistants with the remaining playoff teams can be interviewed the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

There's no guarantee Jones will go after anyone on staff in the postseason, but at least he will have the opportunity.

