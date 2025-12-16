Jerry Jones' latest comments on Cowboys' defense prove Matt Eberflus must go

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025-26 campaign is winding down, and it's taken a turn for the worse, with the team's NFL playoff hopes coming to a virtual end after falling to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

It's been a tumultuous season for the Cowboys that has fallen short of expectations, and the success of the offense has highlighted the team's one biggest shortcoming: Defense.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been criticized throughout the year, and he's officially on notice after recent comments made by Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

When speaking about the defense, Jerry's comments seem to indicate he knows that there is a schematic issue on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I’d say we’ve been pretty off balance because of the way our defense has presented and the issues regarding our defense, which I didn’t expect," Jones said about the team's inconsistencies in the back seven.

Jones then shared one statement that highlights why Eberflus must go. Dallas' issue hasn't been a lack of talent on the roster; it has to do with the poor scheme design that goes against the current roster's strengths.

While discussing Eberflus, Jones said that "he believes that coaches should adapt their scheme to the players," which is a common-sense approach. Jones said, "I'm satisfied that the players we have fit what we're trying to do very well."

That has been a growing narrative throughout the year, especially with Eberflus' lack of a consistent blitz scheme and his love for running zone coverage, when Dallas' current cornerback room has been heralded for it's success in man coverage throughout the past few years. Eberflus is ignoring their strength, and leaving the defensive backs out to dry.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have three games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, so we'll have to see if Eberflus experiments with his gameplans or whether he sits back and continues to roll with the unsuccessful approach.

If he chooses the latter route, let's hope there's a coaching staff change in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

