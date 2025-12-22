Jerry Jones' latest comments sound ominous for Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones has been criticized in the past for being too patient with his coaching staff. That was the case throughout Jason Garrett’s tenure as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and it continued with Mike McCarthy.

His focus on continuity is admirable, but there comes a time when you have to pull the plug quickly on a mistake. That should be the case with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who isn’t a good fit for this roster.

Jones’ past has fans concerned that a change won’t happen, and those fears only grew when Rex Ryan predicted a soft schedule during the final few weeks could prompt Jones to stay the course. Following another disastrous performance in Week 16, however, Jones sounds like a man ready for a new approach.

MORE: Trevon Diggs opens up about reality of potential Cowboys future

While discussing the team’s 30-year Super Bowl drought, Jones said he will change and make decisions unlike those he has in the past.

"I will change, and I do change. And I can make a decision ... that is different from the ones I've been making," Jones said via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones comments on change bad sign for Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jones was making his comments about the state of the franchise as a whole as he aims to get them back into the postseason. Dallas, who won 12 games in three consecutive seasons from 2021 through 2023, has now missed the playoffs two years in a row.

MORE: Cowboys-Commanders opening Week 17 odds strongly favor Dallas

Even if they had managed to sneak in, this team wasn’t going to make a deep run. While it’s true the offense can light up the scoreboard, the defense has been a disaster. They’re among the worst in the NFL in yards surrendered, points scored against, and third-down efficiency.

It’s become so bad that it’s a bit surprising to see the defense force a punt, which happened just once against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

No one should be more concerned about Jones’ statement than Eberflus, who has failed to find a way to improve this season. His latest attempt at saving his job was moving to the booth, but with nothing changing after that, it’s time for Jones to make the obvious decision.

3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Depressing stat highlights harsh reality of Cowboys' defense