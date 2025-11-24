Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones on Cloud 9, The Quinnen Williams effect
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was a wild ride on Sunday afternoon, with an improbable comeback showing what the team is made of.
It was a character win for the team, and one that has them riding high on a short Thanksgiving week.
MORE: Dak Prescott surpasses Dallas Cowboys legend on all-time passing list
When the Cowboys return to action, they will be facing off against the struggling Kansas City Chiefs in another must-win showdown.
While we wait to see what the week brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines that we may have missed.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland with heartwarming video
Jerry Jones on Cloud 9
Jerry Jones had nothing but praise for the Cowboys, specifically the defense, following the team's big win in Week 12.
"Yes, very much," Jones said after the game, via DallasCowboys.com. "This game tonight, this was our season… Boy, I'll tell you, when we got in this game tonight and I saw us making the kinds of mistakes we were making, then certainly that was a downtime. The players on the field didn't let it be a downtime, I'll tell you that."
"And that defense, I just can't say enough about it. They rose to the occasion. They're playing with each other, they're doing it for each other, which is what you have to do on defense. A lot of credit goes to our coaching."
MORE: Cowboys build elite defense with two 1st-round difference-makers in recent mock draft
The Quinnen Williams Effect
Since Quinnen Williams joined the Cowboys, the impact along the defensive line and against the running game has been everything the team was hoping for when the move went down at the NFL trade deadline.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12
4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12
NFC East power rankings Week 13: Cowboys soaring following massive win vs. Eagles
Cowboys facing serious conversation about CeeDee Lamb amid George Pickens' breakout
Cowboys' Dak Prescott has clear message for Jerry Jones about George Pickens contract
Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc