Darkhorse Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate emerges from NFL insider

The Dallas Cowboys wasted little time making an important decision entering the NFL offseason, announcing that the team has fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

After a long season of disappointing performances, the team parted ways and is now on the market for a replacement.

While there have been several high-profile candidates for the defensive coordinator opening linked to the team, like recently-fired head coaches Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon. However, there is another name to keep in mind.

According to team insider Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, a "wildcard" for the opening is former New York Jets interim head coach and Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The 48-year-old Ulbrich played in the NFL from 2000-2009. He also has some familiarity with a current defensive assistant. While Ulbrich was on the Jets' coaching staff, he worked with current Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

"The Cowboys really wanted continuity in their defense," Hoyt wrote. "Hiring Ulbrich and keeping Whitecotton could help provide that."

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes with the defensive coordinator hire, but there will be no shortage of candidates. And, if history is any indication, it could be a former NFL head coach.

Since 2014, the Cowboys have had a former head coach as defensive coordinator. Rod Marinelli (2014-2019), Mike Nolan (2020), Dan Quinn (2021-23), Mike Zimmer (2024), Matt Eberflus (2025). Do they continue down that path in 2026? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 6, 2026

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

