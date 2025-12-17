Jerry Jones receives major career achievement amid Cowboys' collapse

The Dallas Cowboys watched their NFL playoff hopes crumble on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, but it wasn't all bad news for the franchise over the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday night, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones learned of a major career achievement, immortalizing him as part of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Jones will be inducted during a December ceremony in New York City, joining the likes of Lee Corso, Greg Gumbel, Pam Oliver, and more.

His place in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame comes as Jones continues to be acknowledged for being a large part of helping the league secure major broadcasting deals that helped launch the league into the behemoth it is today.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

From the Cowboys' announcement, "In 1992, several league owners wanted to organize a give back to networks. Jones saw an opportunity for economic growth instead, and took advantage of an opportunity that then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue offered him to come join in on contract negotiations with the television networks.

"During those meetings, Jones helped foster talks that ultimately led to Fox offering $100 million more per season than CBS did at the time, and helped the league's total television contract reach $1.1 billion."

His importance in those negotiations was undeniable.

"I immediately thought, 'My goodness, this is quite an honor,'" Jones told DallasCowboys.com after receiving the big news. "It's an honor for the Dallas Cowboys, because we have a perception of being substantive relative to broadcasting, relative to journalism. It has everything to do with why I'm as aggressive or as active or a combination of that and appreciative of the people in the profession."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.

Jones has served in the NFL in some capacity for the past 34 years and is currently chairman of the NFL Media O&O and the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee. Jones is also a member of the NFL Media committee.

Congratulations to Jones on the major honor.

