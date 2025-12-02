Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys 'best shot' to make NFL playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys will look to keep the momentum rolling in December as they enter the month on a three-game winning streak. The red-hot Cowboys return to the field on Thursday, December 4, for a primetime showdown against the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14.

Like the Cowboys, Detroit is also in the mix for the NFL playoffs, so it will be a must-see game as we enter a crucial stretch of the season.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is well aware of his team's chances to reach the postseason, and he discussed Dallas' options entering Week 14 during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones believes that the Cowboys' clearest path to the postseason is by winning the NFC East, which is a strong assessment considering the team is just 1.5 games back. In fact, the Cowboys are the only team in the division that recorded a win last weekend.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There are five games remaining in the regular season, so we will have to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling or whether they will finally hit a wall and take a step back.

For those who have been through the emotional rollercoaster all season, the hope is that the positive momentum will follow the team into the new month.

Road to the NFC East crown

Helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders at the 2025 NFL Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What seemed like a pipe dream entering November is now well within reach. The Cowboys sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the division, with momentum on their side while the Eagles struggle to find their offensive identity.

If the Cowboys can win two games more than the Eagles in the final five weeks, the division title will be theirs, and will contine the revolving door at the top of the NFC East, extending the streak of a new division champion every season to 21 years.

Cowboys' remaining schedule: at Lions; vs. Vikings; vs. Chargers; at Commanders; at Giants

Eagles' remaining schedule: at Chargers; vs Raiders; at Commanders; at Bills; vs. Commanders

