Jerry Jones confident Cowboys can keep dominant DT trio intact

The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll with three consecutive wins, which has them suddenly alive in the NFC playoff picture.

Their wins have come against the two teams that competed in the Super Bowl last season, which has their confidence through the roof. It’s easy to understand why, since their offense continues to click and the defense is finally turning things around.

MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas surging up board

Key to the turnaround on defense has been their trio of defensive tackles. Quinnen Williams, who was added in a trade with the New York Jets, joined Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus decided to employ a scheme with all three players on the field at the same time, which has had tremendous results.

The only concern is whether the Cowboys can keep all three players long-term, considering they are all highly compensated. That’s not going to be an issue, however, says Jerry Jones.

While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones praised the defensive tackles and said that not only can they keep them together, but he believes their defense should be built around them.

#DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones squashed the notion that they can't keep all three DTs, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, over salary cap concerns:



"That's not right. We can. We can build from that."



Listen to @1053SS and @BobbyBeltTX's interview with Jones⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8yfWH5Jvv8 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 2, 2025

Dallas Cowboys defensive philosophy change is a breath of fresh air

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fans have been begging for help on the defensive line for years, but the Cowboys have struggled to find the right fit.

Outside of Odighizuwa, they missed on the majority of their draft picks, with 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith standing out as their biggest whiff. Adding Clark in the Micah Parsons trade was a wise move, since it meant they had a true run-stuffer.

MORE: Cowboys-Lions Week 14 uniform matchup creates weird visual twist

As good as he has been, landing Quinnen Williams has been the real catalyst. With Williams commanding double teams, Odighizuwa has exploded with two sacks over the past three games, including one on Jalen Hurts that forced a punt that resulted in the game-winning drive.

Williams is making his own plays as well, despite the attention, with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games with Dallas. He’s the new focal point of the defense and the perfect player to finally end their struggles in the interior of their line.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie