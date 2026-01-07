Cowboys insider reveals locker-room frustrations with Matt Eberflus

It didn't take long for the Dallas Cowboys to move on from Matt Eberflus. On Tuesday, news broke that the defensive coordinator had been fired just two days after their season finale loss to the New York Giants.

Throughout the season, fans were calling for Eberflus to be removed as he led one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Despite the repeated poor performances, Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer remained committed to Eberflus, saying they would evaluate after the season.

Now that Eberflus has been relieved of his duties, it's becoming clear that the move should have happened much sooner. According to Patrik Walker of the team's official website, "several players" were ready for Eberflus to be gone.

The primary complaint was the way Eberflus would continue to give snaps to underperforming players, while being accused of playing favorites.

another truth: he also undermined his own messaging to the locker room by playing favorites despite those favorites performing poorly.



several players were MORE than ready to move on at DC, if only for that reason (but not only for that reason).



John Owning also noted that Eberflus didn't deserve the benefit of the doubt when it came to the roster. While there were talent concerns, Eberflus was the one who wanted Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn, and Kaiir Elam. All three players underperformed, and Eberflus stubbornly stuck with them until Sanborn was injured and the front office released Elam.

This is especially infuriating to hear when you remember Eberflus was just as stubborn in sticking with his zone coverage despite working with a secondary that struggled in this area.

Why did Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer insist on keeping Eberflus?

This only begs the question of why the Cowboys stuck with Eberflus for so long. Not only was he steadfast in his play-calling and personnel usage, but it sounds as though he also lost the locker room.

With the Cowboys' offense playing so well, they needed nothing more than an average defense to contend. And after winning three consecutive games to get to 6-5-1, they were well within striking distance of the playoffs.

Perhaps they make it into the tournament with a change at defensive coordinator. Instead, it's a wasted season that will leave fans with a poor taste in their mouths for months.

