Jerry Jones unable to explain Cowboys LB's mysterious Christmas absence

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a pretty meaningless Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday in a 30-23 finish.

Dallas moved to 7-8-1 with the win, hurting their 2026 NFL Draft placement in the process. However, one interesting name was nowhere to be seen during the holiday festivities.

MORE: Cowboys' Javonte Williams reached major contract milestone before early Christmas exit

Linebacker Logan Wilson, who arrived in Dallas in a midseason trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, did not receive a snap in the game.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about this on Friday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and was unable to provide an explanation.

Jerry Jones Surprised by Logan Wilson's Absence vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I don’t have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn’t in there," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick and can basically be in his lane of responsibility and react quick. It’s critical that a linebacker have quick reacting (ability). He’s able to do that. That’s why we got him.”

The Cowboys only acquired Wilson for a 2026 seventh-round pick, but it's still concerning that he's already getting benched in his first year with the team.

MORE: Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney outlines plan for 2026 NFL free agency

Wilson has appeared in six games (one start) with Dallas this season while posting 17 total tackles (12 solo). A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he spent five full seasons with Cincinnati before this season's trade.

The Cowboys will have the offseason to figure out Wilson's role on the defense but it certainly doesn't bode well for his future in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas