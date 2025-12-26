Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott makes Christmas history, Malik Davis career game

Happy Victory Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We can all be thankful that the team didn't ruin Christmas and that they showed some toughness in a physical game that became harder than it needed to be down the stretch.

It was also great to see Brian Schottenheimer show some rare aggressiveness, after the conservative approach and willingness to settle for field goals had plagued the team in its Week 16 loss.

Over the next few days, the Cowboys have some difficult decisions to make, with the season finale against the New York Giants on the horizon. As we saw against the Washington Commanders, divisional games are always physical, so the team needs to be cautious when it comes to star players.

The last thing the Cowboys want is for a star player to suffer a serious injury in a meaningless game to cap off a disappointing year.

Kay Adams interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after a win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is the most interesting case because he could finish the season as the league's passing yards leader for the first time in his career, so we'll have to see how that all plays out.

While we wait to see what the lead-up to the season finale brings, let's check out the latest news and headlines that are making waves online and across social media.

Dak makes Christmas history

Kay Adams interviews Dak Prescott and wide receiver Kavontae Turpin after the game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In the second quarter of the Cowboys' big win, Dak Prescott connected with wide receiver KaVontae Turpin for an 86-yard touchdown.

That play will go down in holiday lore, setting the record for the longest touchdown in NFL Christmas history.

KaVontae Turpin now holds the record for the LONGEST TD on Christmas Day in NFL history 😮@NFL Christmas Gameday is LIVE on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/E1EtXmDJy0 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 25, 2025

Malik Davis' career game

Filling in for an injured Javonte Williams, Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis who has been a pleasant surprise since earning an increased role. On Christmas, he showed his talent and toughness.

Despite arm and eye injuries, Davis totaled career-highs in yards (103) and carries (20). Dallas should let Davis cook in the season finale, and allow Williams to fully heal from a nagging shoulder injury.

