Marshawn Kneeland tributes go international with special moment at NFL Germany game
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
It's been a tough week for the Dallas Cowboys, who learned they lost one of their own on Thursday.
Second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically took his own life, leaving friends and family shocked. Former and current teammates and coaches have expressed their shock, while saying they wish they could have helped.
While none of us can go back and change the past, we can learn from tragedy, which is what the NFL is trying to do. In an effort to honor Kneeland and raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, teams around the league have held a moment of silence for Kneeland.
That tribute has now gone international with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts being part of a moment of silence before their game, which was held in Berlin, Germany. As Dallas insider Jane Slater poignantly said, Marshawn mattered, and they know his name across the pond now.
Kneeland was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan. He was a star during the team's offseason work and was in line for a big role in the team's defense down the stretch. He even recorded his first career touchdown in Week 9, recovering the ball in the end zone following a blocked punt by Sam Williams.
Cowboys won't take the field this weekend
The Cowboys are sure to have a heartfelt tribute for Kneeland as well, but they're not going to be on the field in Week 10. Dallas is currently on a bye week, which has given them time to process this gut-wrenching situation.
As far as the league goes, they deserve kudos for making sure every team understands the importance of taking care of mental health.
