Marshawn Kneeland's agent 'shattered' in heart-wrenching note on Cowboys DE's death
The Dallas Cowboys' bye week took an unexpected and shocking turn on Thursday, with the heartbreaking news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically died at age 24.
Details surrounding Kneeland's death were shared by the Frisco Police Department in the hours following his death.
Teammates have been sharing their reactions on social media after learning of the news, and everyone is now trying to pick up themselves back up after the heartbreaking news.
One person who has been close to Kneeland throughout his journey to the pros was his agent, Jon Perzley, who released a statement about the death of his good friend and client, which has left him "shattered."
"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," Perzley wrote. "I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys.
"Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incrediby tragic and difficult time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Marshawn Kneeland: A star is born
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
