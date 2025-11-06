Micah Parsons reacts to 'lil brother' Marshawn Kneeland's shocking death
The Dallas Cowboys received devastating news on Thursday morning when it was announced that second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at just 24 years old.
It was later announced that Kneeland took his own life, which has caused a lot of heartache for those who knew the young man. That includes current and former teammates and coaches, who have spoken out about the man they knew.
MORE: Dak Prescott's fiancée devastated by Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland's shocking death
One of the latest to open up is Micah Parsons, who was Kneeland’s teammate in 2024 before Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers this year. Parsons shared a photo of Kneeland on Instagram with the caption “I’m sorry lil brother. I hope you find peace.”
It’s a gut-wrenching story and also a reminder to check in on the ones you love. Kneeland, who just scored a touchdown on special teams for Dallas on Monday Night Football, was fighting a battle that few knew about.
Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland formed a bond in 2024
During Kneeland’s rookie campaign, he formed a bond with Parsons, who was the best player on the Dallas defense.
Parsons was impressed by Kneeland, saying he would be a great player and had “unteachable characteristics.“
"I think he's going to be a great player," Parsons said via the team’s website. "I'm giving him comps, I think he's a young Cam Jordan. I think he has the talent and ability. He's just so hungry every day, willing to learn and he has that dog in him. He has unteachable characteristics."
MORE: Marshawn Kneeland's agent 'shattered' in heart-wrenching note on Cowboys DE's death
"Sometimes you have rookies that come in here…and are reluctant. Marshawn came in right away asking questions."
Parsons even reached out to Kneeland after being traded to Green Bay, telling Kneeland he loved him and wished things didn’t end as they did in Dallas.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
