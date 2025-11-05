NBA champion unloads on Dak Prescott, calls Cowboys superstar ‘a bum’
Dak Prescott has no shortage of doubters, which comes with the territory as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
The criticism only grew when Dallas made Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. Dak and the Cowboys agreed to a deal worth $240 million over four years, giving him an average annual salary of $60 million.
Since signing his extension, Prescott has led the Cowboys to a record of 6-10-1 while missing nine games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury. This season, they're 3-5-1 and are in danger of missing the playoffs once again.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys receive disappointing midseason grade from NFL analyst
Their struggles this season put Prescott back in the crosshairs, with NBA champion Draymond Green being the latest to give a harsh assessment of Prescott. The Golden State Warriors' star unloaded on Prescott, saying when the stakes are high, Prescott turns into "a bum."
"They’ll never win with Dak. . . You have to understand, when I say bum, I’m not saying Dak Prescott isn’t a good NFL quarterback," Green said. "Of course he’s a good NFL quarterback. But I’m saying when the money is on the line, when it’s for all the marbles, who are you? He’s a bum. What has he done in those moments? Been a bum.”
Dak Prescott is running out of time to silence critics
Hearing the criticism for his lack of clutch moments is nothing new for Prescott, but he's running out of time to change that narrative.
MORE: Ex-teammate of new Cowboys LB Logan Wilson praises his leadership, character
Prescott, who was a fourth-round pick in 2016, turned 32 ahead of the season. Now in his 10th season in the league, he's closer to the end of the line than the beginning. Perhaps that's why the front office felt the urgency to add players at the NFL trade deadline.
Unfortunately, their current record makes a playoff run a long shot, meaning the "bum" talk could continue well into the 2026 season before Prescott can silence his doubters.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries