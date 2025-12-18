Dak Prescott reveals motivation to keep playing as Cowboys' playoff hopes fade

In reality, the Dallas Cowboys won't be returning to the postseason during the 2025-26 NFL campaign. Though technically still alive, Dallas would need to win all three of its remaining games while hoping the Philadelphia Eagles lose out.

The odds are very slim as the Eagles get to face one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Commanders, in two of their final three regular-season outings.

Obviously, head coach Brian Schottenheimer wanted to reach the playoffs in his first season as head coach of the renowned franchise. Even with that basically off the table, that doesn't mean the next three games don't matter.

This is a time to establish a culture and identify the players that Dallas can build around in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott knows what it's like to have the game taken away from him. He suffered an ankle injury that ended his 2020 campaign and missed the final nine games last season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Regardless of the implications, Prescott isn't taking this time for granted.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Wants To Play, No Matter What

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This time a year ago, Prescott was recovering from a season-ending injury.

365 days later, there's a real chance he could end up leading the NFL in passing yards and contending for the league's Comeback Player of the Year award. Even if playing in the next three games won't help deliver Dallas a Super Bowl, Prescott wants to be on the field every chance he's healthy enough to strap on pads.

“Being a professional, this is my job. This is what I love to do. Sitting out last year and the times before, you don’t take this game for granted," Prescott said to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "You play every game to win. You play every game with a chance to go to the playoffs and play in the Super Bowl.

"Unfortunately, that’s not always the case," Prescott continued. "If that’s not the case when we take the field or whatever it may be, I’m thankful for the opportunity to play this game, and I’m not going to ever pass it up.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sunday will probably be the final home game for the franchise this season, making the stakes even higher for Prescott.

"We’ve got fans that put a lot into this game and put a lot into us, and just to be able to go out there and get a big win, especially after losing this last one at home," Prescott said to DLLS Cowboys' Ali Jaward. "And we’ve been good at home, so I want to make sure that we keep that going and take some of that momentum into next year, to hopefully go undefeated at home next year."

In 14 starts, Prescott has completed 357/522 passes for 3,931 yards with 26 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He's added 140 yards and two more scores on the ground. Prescott is ahead of Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford by 209 passing yards. He's also third in the league in passing touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

