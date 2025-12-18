Dak Prescott can make Cowboys history with modest feat vs Chargers

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an elite level throughout the 2025 NFL campaign, with some early-season MVP consideration despite the team's failure to pile up wins.

Prescott bounced back in a major way following a season-ending hamstring injury last year, and has been trying to carry the team on his back.

Unfortunately, the defense hasn't provided the necessary support for the team to come out on the winning end. Still, Prescott's season has been historic, and he is within reach of another franchise record.

Entering Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Prescott has a six-game streak of at least 250 passing yards per game. That is one game away from the longest streak in Cowboys history.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium.

"Dak Prescott has now thrown for at least 250 yards in six-straight games, one short of Jared Goff's longest active streak of seven," DallasCowboys.com writes. "Also, one shy of Tony Romo's franchise record of seven-straight games with 250 passing yards which he achieved in 2009."

While it is a modest record, it highlights the level of Prescott's consistency throughout the season.

Dallas may have been inconsistent as a team throughout the year, but Prescott has always been reliable and is a main reason for the team still having a one percent chance at making the playoffs.

We'll have to see if Prescott can tie the record on Sunday night, when the Chargers come to AT&T Stadium for Dallas' final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dak Prescott's 2025 stats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium

Entering Week 16, Prescott's 3,931 passing yards lead the league, while his 26 passing touchdowns rank No. 3 in the league. Prescott also ranks second in the NFL with a 72.8 QBR, while throwing only 10 interceptions.

Prescott has surpassed 300 yards passing in four games throughout the year.

