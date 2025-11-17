Cowboys DL coach honors Marshawn Kneeland with powerful Week 11 gesture
After an emotional week off, the Dallas Cowboys are ready for action on Monday night, on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas enters this one with heavy hearts following the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. The Cowboys will honor Kneeland with helmet stickers, but players and coaches are also showing their love for Kneeland in their own way as well.
MORE: Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
That includes defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who arrived at Allegiant Stadium wearing Kneeland's No. 94 jersey.
Whitecotton is in his first season with the Cowboys, and helped Kneeland turn a corner this year. Kneeland even had his first career touchdown in their Week 9 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Cowboys continue to support Marshawn Kneeland and his family
Shortly after his passing, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, is pregnant. He said that the team set up a fund to ensure Catalina and the baby will be “set for life.”
The first-year head coach said the team won't move on from Kneeland, but will move forward, and will do so together.
