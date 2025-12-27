With one game left in the season, the Dallas Cowboys will be turning their full attention to the 2026 campaign. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer would have preferred a better outcome in his first year, but there's still plenty to build on.

Their offense was among the best in the league, giving them a shot against anyone. We saw that when they knocked off both Super Bowl teams from a season ago in back-to-back weeks. We also saw they could lose against anyone with the defense struggling to stop every opposing offense they faced.

MORE: Numbers say opposing QBs are feasting when testing Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Looking ahead to 2026, the Cowboys know where they have to improve. They also know where they're strong. With that knowledge, here's a look at the top four free agents they need to re-sign as they aim to improve next year.

Honorable mentions:

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brock Hoffman, IOL

T.J. Bass, IOL

Dallas had to turn to backup linemen throughout the season, making it imperative they keep players on the bench capable of starting. Right now, their best options are Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass.

MORE: Cowboys star was highest-rated defender in NFL on Christmas Day

Hoffman is capable of playing all three interior spots at a high level, while Bass has developed into an excellent swing guard. They've even used Bass to fill in for Tyler Guyton, with Bass taking over at left guard while Tyler Smith moved to left tackle.

Keeping both would be ideal, but they've proven themselves capable of being full-time starters, which might have priced them both out of Dallas.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Signed after their Week 2 victory over the New York Giants, Jadeveon Clowney needed time to shake off the rust before hitting his stride. He's done that now, putting up several strong outings during the second half of the season.

Clowney enters Week 18 with 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks, which is tied for the team lead. The veteran said he wants to sign earlier in 2026 to avoid the early-season rust, and the Cowboys would be wise to offer him another deal. They can still look for a younger option, but having multiple pass rushers isn't a problem. Having too few, however, is.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason, and enters the finale with 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He's been everything they hoped he could be and while he won't sign a deal as affordable as he did this year, Dallas needs to find a way to keep Williams around for at least another season.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After going through the 2025 NFL draft without adding a wide receiver, the Cowboys decided to roll the dice on George Pickens. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout had questions about his character, but proved to be well worth the gamble for Dallas.

Pickens leads all Cowboys with 92 receptions for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns. He's earned a huge payday, and the franchise tag is likely the best way to keep him around. Whatever it takes. Pickens needs to be on the roster in 2026.

Brandon Aubrey, K

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As a restricted free agent, the Cowboys can match any offer for Brandon Aubrey. They shouldn't allow it to come to that, though.

Aubrey is the ultimate weapon, giving the offense the opportunity to score as long as they're near midfield. He's especially money in the clutch, and should be the first person they lock up once this season officially ends.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat