The Dallas Cowboys returned to the field on Sunday afternoon for the team's home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas struck first with a touchdown from rising wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, but his day may have come to an early end after suffering an injury in the second quarter.

According to reporters in the press box at AT&T Stadium, it was announced that Flournoy is questionable to return due to a knee injury.

Before exiting the game, Flournoy hauled in two catches for 18 yards and a score.

The Cowboys trail the Chargers, 21-17, at the half.

Ryan Flournoy's breakout 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Flournoy is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Cowboys in his second year. Flournoy entered the game with 33 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks.

Flournoy entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 11 games with one start, hauling in just 10 catches for 102 yards. With the increased reps as the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in 2026 as the team's clear WR3.

