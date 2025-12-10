Cowboy Roundup: Coach Schotty 'Hard Knocks' highlights, Curse of America's Team

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team is set to return to the practice field on Wednesday as we gear up for another week of NFL action.

This week's opponent: the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas has received some good news early in the week, with indications that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs appear on track for their returns, but we will learn more in the coming days as practices take their toll.

The Cowboys also have renewed hopes in the playoff picture, thanks to some help from the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with Dak Prescott and Ryan Flournoy after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Following Dallas' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, it appeared that the season was over, but the Cowboys were delivered a lifeline and remain just 1.5 games back of Philly for the NFC East lead with four games to go.

While we wait for the Cowboys to return to the practice field, let's take a look around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Coach Schotty 'Hard Knocks' highlights

He said the right things. Props to Schotty pic.twitter.com/qBQGTh5VQB — BellCowVonte (@BellCowVonte) December 10, 2025

The post-game locker room speech delivered by head coach Brian Schottenheimer showed fans and viewers how he reacts to a loss. While his victory speeches generate a lot of excitement, he says exactly what needs to be said after a loss.

And that is how a team can grow. Speaking of Schottenheimer, no one could get enough of the "Schotty Schiesty" on Tuesday night's episode.

It's safe to say he has been fully embraced by the players.

Finally, here's the energetic Schotty that everyone has grown to love in Dallas.

Brian has his flaws at times but he’s the man for this job



Never saw this energy with McCarthy https://t.co/CVCGu5zbkt — FergSZN (@FergSZN) December 10, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys' Curse

InsideTheStar.com took a look at how the Cowboys have been cursed throughout the past 30 years, and why each season is feeling like deja vu.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Every season, the Cowboys find a way to follow the same script. And I’ve watched it unfold so many times it’s become pretty predictable. Hot start, rising optimism, national hype sounds familiar, right? Then December arrives, key injuries hit, late-game disasters, and the entire season flips upside down. After that? A playoff face-plant or miss the playoffs altogether."

