Dallas Cowboys have unexpected X-factor named for final playoff push

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their most daunting stretch of games, and they’re also on a three-game winning streak.

Key to their current run has been the performance of their defense, led by the addition of Quinnen Williams and the return to health of DeMarvion Overshown. Most eyes are on them as the Cowboys try and position themselves for a postseason run, but ESPN’s Todd Archer is pointing to another defender as their X-factor down the stretch.

Archer says the player who can truly turn this defense around is cornerback Trevon Diggs, who recently returned to practice after being placed on IR earlier this year. As Archer says, he wasn’t playing to his former Pro Bowl level, but if he can get back to that, it could make this defense dangerous.

“Diggs hasn't played since mid-October, but he was designated for return from injured reserve Sunday. He suffered a concussion in an at-home accident and was placed on injured reserve to help right knee soreness that had developed,” Archer wrote.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“He was not playing at his prior Pro Bowl level before going on IR, but perhaps he can find that form in a Cowboys defense that has improved with the additions of Quinnen Williams, DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel Jr. and Logan Wilson. Diggs would provide another playmaker as the Cowboys fight for a playoff spot.”

Vintage Trevon Diggs could be dangerous with this D-line

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepts a pass in the endzone against the New York Giants. | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas knows how much a turnover can swing momentum and there was no one better at creating them during his best days than Diggs.

In 2021, he had 11 interceptions and has 20 for his career. He turned into a more complete corner as he developed, but knee injuries have hampered him over the past three seasons.

If he is fully healthy, Diggs could be a game-changer, especially with a defensive line that’s suddenly destroying the interior of the pocket with ease. With that front forcing the ball out in a hurry, Diggs will have the chance to prove he’s still a viable playmaker.

