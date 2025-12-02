Latest George Pickens contract update from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is promising

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash during the NFL offseason by acquiring star wide receiver George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the NFL draft. At the time, it seemed like a risky move for a receiver in a contract year.

Pickens came to Dallas with questions about his maturity and what he would bring to the locker room, but he has been a model citizen during his time with the team.

Not only has Pickens developed great chemistry with star quarterback Dak Prescott and a strong relationship with fellow star pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb, but he has exceeded expectations on the field. Because of his success on the field, Pickens is due for a massive payday in free agency.

Many have questioned whether Dallas will open up the checkbook to pay Pickens, use the franchise tag, or let him walk, but Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has made it clear what the team hopes to do. If Dallas has its way, Pickens will remain a Cowboy.

"Anyone watching him play knows what Jerry (Jones) and I want, it’s to get him signed," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"Obviously, we have work to do there, but certainly George has just been an amazing pick-up for us, and he’s doing everything the right way, and certainly a guy that we’d like to have around here."

That is music to Cowboys fans' ears. Pickens has added another dimension to the offense that has made the passing game virtually unstoppable. With PIckens and Lamb both on the field, it is impossible for defense's to lock them both down. That has led to Pickens having a career year, and Prescott entering the NFL MVP conversation.

If the Cowboys can lock up Pickens for the future, the core of the offense is set, and the team can spend its draft capital and resources to address holes on the defensive side of the ball to round out the roster moving forward. It would be a win-win for everyone involved.

