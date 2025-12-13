Trevon Diggs-Cowboys relationship 'soured' with All-Pro sitting out Week 15

After a solid week of practice, it appeared Trevon Diggs was going to return to the lineup in Week 15 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs sounded less than excited to return to the team, giving more credence to the belief that there's been tension between him and the franchise. Now, there are reports that things have reached the breaking point.

MORE: Cowboys WR George Pickens set to make history in Week 15

According to Jordan Schultz, the relationship between Diggs and the Cowboys has "soured" and "been severed." For that reason, the former All-Pro cornerback isn't going to make his return on Sunday.

This is the latest issue involving Diggs this season. The first was when there was animosity for the way he attacked his rehab, which led to the team slashing his salary by $500,000.

He was then openly supportive of Micah Parsons, who was traded before Week 1. The oddest story, however, was a concussion saga which led to his placement on IR. That led to questions about his long-term future, which is sure to be a hot topic again following the latest development.

Trevon Diggs will likely never play for Dallas Cowboys again

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Originally a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020, Diggs developed into a star in 2021 when he had 11 interceptions. As impressive as he was in creating turnovers, some called him out for giving up too many big plays.

MORE: Cowboys veteran sends mixed signals about return despite expecting to play

In 2022, Diggs took another step forward in his progression. While the interceptions were down, he became a more proficient cover corner, leading to a five-year, $97 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season.

Since signing that deal, Diggs has struggled to stay on the field. He played just two games in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL. He returned for 11 games in 2024 before another knee injury ended his season.

This year, he appeared in six games for Dallas, but never seemed comfortable on the surgically-repaired knee. Now, it's likely the two sides will part when this year ends.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future