Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

The Dallas Cowboys have four games left in the 2025 NFL season and will likely need to win all of them to have any chance of making the playoffs this season.

This weekend, they head back to AT&T Stadium to host the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys are coming off a frustrating loss to the Detroit Lions and hope to rebound against the 5-8 Vikings.

Minnesota hasn't lived up to expectations this year, but it still poses a threat, especially when it comes to defense. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has his unit playing well, which will make this a tough game. That said, let's see who else remains on the Cowboys' schedule in order of difficulty.

4. Week 17 at Washington Commanders

Dallas made it look easy in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, winning 44-22. Jayden Daniels was injured during the game, but even when he was out there, the Cowboys were in control.

Daniels has continued to deal with injuries, even being forced out of their Week 14 loss to Minnesota when he re-injured his left elbow. At this point, it might be best to shut him down. If so, the Cowboys should once again have their way with Marcus Mariota. Either way, the Commanders aren't much of a threat, making this the easiest game left on the schedule.

3. Week 18 at New York Giants

Dallas hosted the New York Giants in Week 2 and needed overtime to get the win. The Cowboys' defense had no answers for Russell Wilson throughout regulation, but an interception from Donovan Wilson in overtime sealed the win.

They meet again at MetLife Stadium to close out the season. Like Washington, New York has also dealt with injuries to their best player. Running back Cam Skattebo was fueling the offense before a broken fibula and dislocated ankle ended his season.

Currently on seven-game losing streak, the Giants shouldn't be too much of a threat. That is, as long as the Cowboys don't overlook them.

2. Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's record is misleading since this is one of the top defenses in the NFL. They're especially strong in pass coverage, which will make things difficult for Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense.

The major positive for Dallas is the performance of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He's been inconsistent this season, making them a team the defense can build some confidence against.

1. Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The toughest game remaining on the schedule for Dallas comes in Week 16 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit AT&T Stadium. Jim Harbaugh's team did the Cowboys a favor when they defeated the Eagles in Week 14, but they could just as easily hurt them when next week rolls around.

Los Angeles is the final team with a winning record on the schedule for Dallas, and quarterback Justin Herbert can carve up the secondary if they're not locked in.

